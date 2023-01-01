Tributes
From personal hopes to big dreams: Here are Hawaii’s resolutions for 2023

HPD said it was stepping up enforcement this year. But police can’t be everywhere.
By Elyssa Arquero
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of 2023, Hawaii News Now asked people around the islands for for New Year’s resolutions.

In Aiea, Preston Yoshino said he hopes “to win the speech and debate state championship this year.”

Ronny wants “to live to 100 years old.”

“And go to Vegas,” added wife, Malilay.

Brandon said he wants “to spend more time with my family and friends and golf more.”

Zuri at the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center said, “I want a phone and a unicorn.”

“My New Year’s resolution is to get healthier,” Timmy said.

Zephanii Smith Eisenstat said she wanted the best for her daughter in 2023.

“I want to create a more equitable and sustainable world starting with my daughter, installing those same values within her, and teaching her how to become a good citizen.”

“My New Year’s resolution is to spend more quality time with my family,” said Liane Usher, president of the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center.

