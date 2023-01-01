Tributes
Keiki rocked, rolled and rung in new year with a balloon drop in Kakaako

Balloon Drop at Discovery Center
Balloon Drop at Discovery Center(Jennifer Robbins)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Year’s party for kids who can’t stay up until midnight!

The Discovery Center Hawaii held a celebration with Hawaii’s keiki in Kakaako Saturday morning.

They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down to NOON!

“Our children have a hard time staying up to midnight to celebrate New Year’s eve and so we do a countdown to noon, and at that time we do a very large balloon drop,” said Children’s Discover Center president Liane Usher.

Throughout the day, keiki also did special activities like making party hats and noisemakers.

Representatives from the event said that this is the first time they’ve hosted this event at full capacity since the pandemic began.

