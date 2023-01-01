Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

How to keep pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks

The Hawaiian Humane Society has tips for keeping your pets safe on New Year's Eve.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:36 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have pets and live in an area where fireworks will be set off for the New Year, the Hawaiian Humane Society suggests you take steps to help keep them safe.

“If your pet is super nervous around the holidays and check with your veterinarian, if you’re worried about it because they will have the best solution and treatment plan for your pet,” said Thomas Hanns, spokesperson for the Hawaiian Humane Society. “Of course those loud sudden noises will cause dogs run out of the yard. So it’s recommended to keep your dog and cats inside the house away from the loud noises somewhere they can hide a safe space.”

“Leaving the TV on is a great way to keep it at a normal level volume,” he added. “You don’t want to hurt their ears and you want to be able to make sure the house is filled with comfortable noises.”

“If a pet is puffed up like a cat or if the dog’s tails tucked between its legs, you can bring your dog to the back of the house somewhere safe, maybe the bedroom, if that’s where you keep them asleep or maybe inside the panel, their safe space,” Hanns said. “That’s a great way getting a thunder blanket, putting it over them, it’s like a weighted blanket.”

“Again speaking with your veterinarian and knowing your pet is the best way” to keep them safe,” he added.

To check out the animals up for adoption, you can call 808-356-2218 or go to hawaiianhumane.org.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
Miami Dolphins quaterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen being taken off the field via a stretcher...
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

Mostly dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the next several days.
Light winds to kick off the New Year
New Year's Eve fireworks can scare pets -- here's how to help keep them safe
How to keep pets safe on New Year's Eve
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
The centuries-old Japanese tradition is believed to bring good fortune in the coming year.
Mochi Pounding