How to keep pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have pets and live in an area where fireworks will be set off for the New Year, the Hawaiian Humane Society suggests you take steps to help keep them safe.

“If your pet is super nervous around the holidays and check with your veterinarian, if you’re worried about it because they will have the best solution and treatment plan for your pet,” said Thomas Hanns, spokesperson for the Hawaiian Humane Society. “Of course those loud sudden noises will cause dogs run out of the yard. So it’s recommended to keep your dog and cats inside the house away from the loud noises somewhere they can hide a safe space.”

“Leaving the TV on is a great way to keep it at a normal level volume,” he added. “You don’t want to hurt their ears and you want to be able to make sure the house is filled with comfortable noises.”

“If a pet is puffed up like a cat or if the dog’s tails tucked between its legs, you can bring your dog to the back of the house somewhere safe, maybe the bedroom, if that’s where you keep them asleep or maybe inside the panel, their safe space,” Hanns said. “That’s a great way getting a thunder blanket, putting it over them, it’s like a weighted blanket.”

“Again speaking with your veterinarian and knowing your pet is the best way” to keep them safe,” he added.

To check out the animals up for adoption, you can call 808-356-2218 or go to hawaiianhumane.org.

