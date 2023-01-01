Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street.

The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene.

Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street.

Police said the teen was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The vehicle was described as dark with tinting.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at 723-3413.

