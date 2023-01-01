Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year

Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with...
Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by fireworks from New Year’s festivities.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by illegal fireworks.

There were also dozens of calls for difficulty breathing and 15 assaults, including a stabbing. Authorities didn’t immediately say how many of the assault victims were linked to New Year’s celebrations.

Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland described it as a “pretty brutal night.”

With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse

Altogether, Honolulu EMS responded to 12 calls for fireworks-related injuries.

The most serious was reported about 12:49 a.m. Sunday in Wahiawa, when a 29-year-old man sustained facial injuries in an apparent fireworks explosion. The patient was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There were also at least six others in serious condition:

  • In Nanakuli, two men were injured when they lit fireworks near a fuel drum. Officials said they were left with deep lacerations and shrapnel injuries.
  • In Waipahu, a 36-year-old man was in serious condition after getting hit with a firework in his chest. In addition to cuts and burns, several of his teeth were knocked out.
  • Others in serious condition included patients who sustained injuries to the genitals, hands and face.

Ireland said many of the injuries were related to aerial fireworks, as New Year’s revelers once again flouted a 2010 law that banned fireworks. Only firecrackers with a permit are legal.

A decade in, Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working. Now what?

Meanwhile, emergency responders also got at least 25 calls from people who were having difficulty breathing.

And the assaults reported overnight include a stabbing that left a victim in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
Miami Dolphins quaterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen being taken off the field via a stretcher...
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players
Sione Veikoso
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

HPD said it was stepping up enforcement this year. But police can’t be everywhere.
From personal hopes to big dreams: Here are Hawaii’s resolutions for 2023
debachery to the max
Terry Hunter reviews BABYLON
Police Lights (file)
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
Mostly dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the next several days.
Light winds to kick off the New Year