Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries in ‘brutal’ start to new year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu first responders reported one of the busiest starts to the new year in recent memory, with at least eight people seriously injured by illegal fireworks.

There were also dozens of calls for difficulty breathing and 15 assaults, including a stabbing. Authorities didn’t immediately say how many of the assault victims were linked to New Year’s celebrations.

Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland described it as a “pretty brutal night.”

With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse

Altogether, Honolulu EMS responded to 12 calls for fireworks-related injuries.

The most serious was reported about 12:49 a.m. Sunday in Wahiawa, when a 29-year-old man sustained facial injuries in an apparent fireworks explosion. The patient was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There were also at least six others in serious condition:

In Nanakuli, two men were injured when they lit fireworks near a fuel drum. Officials said they were left with deep lacerations and shrapnel injuries.

In Waipahu, a 36-year-old man was in serious condition after getting hit with a firework in his chest. In addition to cuts and burns, several of his teeth were knocked out.

Others in serious condition included patients who sustained injuries to the genitals, hands and face.

Ireland said many of the injuries were related to aerial fireworks, as New Year’s revelers once again flouted a 2010 law that banned fireworks. Only firecrackers with a permit are legal.

A decade in, Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working. Now what?

Meanwhile, emergency responders also got at least 25 calls from people who were having difficulty breathing.

And the assaults reported overnight include a stabbing that left a victim in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

