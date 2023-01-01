Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light winds holding to start the New Year

Light winds and mostly dry conditions dominate the first days of the new year.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light east to southeast winds are expected for the smaller islands over the next few days, with moderate trades holding for the island of Hawaii. Very stable and mostly dry conditions will also continue.

Stronger trade winds are possible for the middle of the coming week, which could push a dissipating front over the islands. Not much rainfall is expected, although some windward areas will see a slightly higher chance of light showers.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
In surf, we have a First Alert for a new northwest swell that is forecast to rise late Sunday, peaking Monday at warning levels for many north and west shores. Minimal surf is expected for south and east shores through the coming week.

