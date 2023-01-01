Family, friends remember Sione Veikoso following deadly construction accident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends of a young man who died when a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed in Kailua are in mourning.

The homeowner says the construction company was repairing a stone wall at the back of the house. BYU confirmed the man was a member of their football team who returned home for break.

Sione Veikoso wasn’t hard to miss, standing at 6′7″, his daunting stature was secondary to his even bigger heart and that’s how he’ll be remembered by those closest to him — the gentle giant.

“Everybody loved Sione, the whole school loved him, the the administration, the faculty.” Sione’s head football coach at Kailua Hau’oli Wong said. “You know, he’s just so I likable by everyone.”

The news of Veikoso’s passing spread fast with an out pouring of support and prayers almost immediately. From former teammates to close family, everyone was rallying behind big number 72.

“He’s one of those kids that you know, you never have to worry about.” Wong said. “Just a tragic incident that happened, you know that was heartbreaking for me.”

A 2018 graduate of Kailua high school, Veikoso didn’t start playing football until a chance encounter with coach Wong.

“We saw him sitting on the bench by the courts, waiting for (basketball) practice and we went up to him and told him, you know, come out for football.” Wong said. “I mean he was at the time, he was a freshman, he was 6′4″ 255 lbs and you know, he said coach I never did play before and we’re like perfect.”

The rest is history, going on to have a stellar prep career — playing through the sudden death of his mother.

After high school, Sione spent two years in Brazil on his Mormon Mission before returning to the states to play college football.

Starting at Arizona state in 2020, before heading to BYU the following year.

“I believe his destiny was at BYU.” Wong said. “Not because it’s my alma mater, but it’s where his mom wanted him to go.”

BYU was the first to confirm Veikoso’s passing with head football coach Kalani Sitake among many sending their condolences.

Sione’s family tells Hawaii News Now in a statement:

“During this extremely difficult time we are at a loss. Sione Loni Veikoso was nothing less then an extraordinary person physically, emotionally, and spiritually. We thank you all for the unconditional love and support for Sione. We ask to please give our family privacy at this time. Thank you.”

“You know, I mean just to know that, I mean, he did it the right way.” Wong said. “You know, prayers and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kava family.”

BYU has set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family, click here.

Sione Veikoso was 22-years-old.

