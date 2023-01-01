Families spend New Year’s Eve pounding mochi, a tradition spanning generations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families gathered in Aiea on Saturday to pound mochi!

While it takes a lot of effort and manpower to put on, many say it’s a labor of love that has been passed down from generation to generation.

“When I was growing up my dad’s family did this every year because of tradition’s it’s something I’ve experienced from a very young age,” said Marjorie Malilay.

“I wanna try bring it up to college too and teach more people about the Japanese culture,” said Preston Yoshino.

The centuries-old Japanese tradition is believed to bring good fortune in the coming year.

