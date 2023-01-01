Families spend New Year’s Eve pounding mochi, a tradition spanning generations
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families gathered in Aiea on Saturday to pound mochi!
While it takes a lot of effort and manpower to put on, many say it’s a labor of love that has been passed down from generation to generation.
“When I was growing up my dad’s family did this every year because of tradition’s it’s something I’ve experienced from a very young age,” said Marjorie Malilay.
“I wanna try bring it up to college too and teach more people about the Japanese culture,” said Preston Yoshino.
The centuries-old Japanese tradition is believed to bring good fortune in the coming year.
