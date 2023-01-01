Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Families spend New Year’s Eve pounding mochi, a tradition spanning generations

Families spend New Year’s Eve pounding mochi, a tradition spanning generations
By Elyssa Arquero
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families gathered in Aiea on Saturday to pound mochi!

While it takes a lot of effort and manpower to put on, many say it’s a labor of love that has been passed down from generation to generation.

“When I was growing up my dad’s family did this every year because of tradition’s it’s something I’ve experienced from a very young age,” said Marjorie Malilay.

“I wanna try bring it up to college too and teach more people about the Japanese culture,” said Preston Yoshino.

The centuries-old Japanese tradition is believed to bring good fortune in the coming year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials described the debris from the rock-wall collapse as a mix of heavy blue gravel and...
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
Miami Dolphins quaterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen being taken off the field via a stretcher...
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

Mostly dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the next several days.
Light winds to kick off the New Year
New Year's Eve fireworks can scare pets -- here's how to help keep them safe
How to keep pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks
New Year's Eve fireworks can scare pets -- here's how to help keep them safe
How to keep pets safe on New Year's Eve
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
The centuries-old Japanese tradition is believed to bring good fortune in the coming year.
Mochi Pounding