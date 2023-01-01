Blaze rips through single-story home in Kailua, killing 3 family dogs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that tore through a single family home in Kailua Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD inspectors said three family dogs were located during overhaul that were overwhelmed during the fire and found deceased.

Officials said no occupants were home at the time of the fire.

The first unit arrived around 6:30 p.m. to find smoke and flames engulfing about 25% of the single story home.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames by 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

