‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area.

Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place.

A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started and that the house was in flames within “30 seconds.”

“People need to know how fast the house went up it flames. It was very dangerous,” said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

The witness added that a couple lives in the house.

The Honolulu Fire Department has not released further details.

This story will be updated.

