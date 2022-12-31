Tributes
Untreated wastewater spill prompts warning signs at Pearl Harbor

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are up after about 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Pearl Harbor on Friday.

The Navy said the spill happened around 9 a.m. near Lake Erie Street and Hickam Bike Path when an air release valve in a distribution line failed.

According to a press release, approximately 5,000 gallons of the untreated wastewater was released from the distribution line, but approximately 1,500 gallons were recovered before it spilled into the harbor.

Officials said the valve has been secured and the spill has been contained.

DOH has been notified of the spill, Navy officials said.

The Navy Public Works Department environmental team said it will be sampling the water for bacteria levels.

