Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Puna fled scene before authorities arrived

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:38 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Puna, Hawaii Island police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the pedestrian. They say he may be injured and in need of medical assistance.

Officers responded to “a reported unknown type of disturbance” around 9:30 p.m. along the intersection of Kahakai Boulevard and Kaku Street, near Hawaiian Beaches.

Authorities said a green Chevrolet was traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian walking along the roadway.

However, investigators said the pedestrian fled the area prior to police arrival.

According to witness statements, the pedestrian is believed to be a young local male, wearing a white T-shirt and gold chain, with brown curly hair.

They said he reportedly left the scene in a black pickup truck, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311, or Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386.

The investigation is on going.

This story may be updated.

