LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year.

Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.

Here is the current list of locations for large public aerial displays on New Year’s Eve.

Are we missing an event? Email us here with your event details.

Oahu:

Waikiki — Whether you’re joining one of the many NYE parties in Waikiki, or you plan on picnicking, the Waikiki Fireworks aerial display by Grucci will be visible to the entire Waikiki shoreline — begins at approximately 11:59 p.m. Click here for more info

Kakaako — Enjoy the Kakaako fireworks display from a New Year’s midnight cruise or from a viewing point such as Kakaako Waterfront Park, Ala Moana Regional Park, and Mount Tantalus — display will occur sometime between 10:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Maui:

Wailea — Check out the midnight New Year’s Eve fireworks in front of the Grand Wailea Resort . These fireworks shoot from a barge just off the coast and will be visible from some surrounding areas — begins at approximately 11:59 p.m.

Kauai:

Koloa — Enjoy a family-themed movie at sunset on the large outdoor screen followed by a spectacular aerial display of fireworks at approximately 8:15 p.m. Dec. 31st from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on the grounds of Poipu Beach Park

Lanai:

Lanai City — Check out the midnight New Year’s Eve firework display by the Four Seasons Manele Bay from the surrounding area — begins at approximately 11:59 p.m.

Big Island:

Waimea — The Mauna Lani Hotel will be hosting a New Year’s Eve After Party and Fireworks at the Oceanfront. Enjoy the aerial display views from a safe nearby area.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.