HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails.

The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely.

Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday.

Around 2 p.m., a man in his 20s suffered an injury while hiking on the Maunawili Trail in Olomana.

At 6 p.m. rescue crews responded to a 39-year-old man who got lost after deviating on the Koolau Summit Trail in Olomana. Officials said he was unijured.

About an hour later, three more hikers needed to be rescued after getting lost for hours on the Upper Waimano Trail in Pearl City. They refused medical services.

HFD offered some tips for the next time you decide to hit the trails:

Plan Your Hike Inform others of your plan Hike with a partner Gather information about the trail and gauge the amount of time it will take to return to the trailhead Assess your capabilities

During The Hike Stay on the Trail Stay together Avoid undue risks Watch the time

In An Emergency Call 911 Be visible Be noisy Stay calm Stay in place



Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.