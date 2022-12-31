Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend

HFD rescues an injured hiker from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.
HFD rescues an injured hiker from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.(Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails.

The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely.

Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday.

Around 2 p.m., a man in his 20s suffered an injury while hiking on the Maunawili Trail in Olomana.

At 6 p.m. rescue crews responded to a 39-year-old man who got lost after deviating on the Koolau Summit Trail in Olomana. Officials said he was unijured.

About an hour later, three more hikers needed to be rescued after getting lost for hours on the Upper Waimano Trail in Pearl City. They refused medical services.

HFD offered some tips for the next time you decide to hit the trails:

  • Plan Your Hike
    • Inform others of your plan
    • Hike with a partner
    • Gather information about the trail and gauge the amount of time it will take to return to the trailhead
    • Assess your capabilities
  • During The Hike
    • Stay on the Trail
    • Stay together
    • Avoid undue risks
    • Watch the time
  • In An Emergency
    • Call 911
    • Be visible
    • Be noisy
    • Stay calm
    • Stay in place

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rescue operation is underway at a home in Kailua.
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
Miami Dolphins quaterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen being taken off the field via a stretcher...
Tua Tagovailua’s latest head injury reveals financial dilemma for NFL players
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to...
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

Latest News

Cabinet jobs for lawmakers will mean more turnover in state House
Cabinet jobs for lawmakers will mean more turnover in state House
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Puna fled scene before authorities arrived
Fire extinguished in Downtown Honolulu under investigation
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu
A rescue operation is underway at a home in Kailua.
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua