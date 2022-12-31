Hawaii basketball teams win Big West Conference openers against UC Davis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s basketball team won its first conference game of the season Thursday night after outshooting UC Davis, 74-to-66.

Diamond head classic hero, Jovon McClanahan led the Rainbow Warriors with 23 points — going 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The ‘Bows are now 10-3 on the season, looking to extend a five-game win streak.

The Wahine also faced off against UC Davis Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Lily Wahinekapu led the team to its first win against UC Davis since 2015.

Hawaii beat the Aggies, 70-62 on the road.

The ‘Bows will finish its three-game road trip on Saturday against Cal Poly.

