First Alert Forecast: Light winds, mostly dry for the New Year’s holiday weekend

A dry and stable airmass is over the islands, with light to moderate east to southeast winds. Winds will be weakest around Kauai and Oahu. There’s a strong inversion layer over the islands that will also hold down the smoke from holiday fireworks, so we have a First Alert for reduced visibility and increased risk for those with breathing difficulties.

In surf, a west-northwest swell has peaked and will slowly trend downward, with the high surf advisory extended until 6 p.m. Saturday. a larger, longer-period northwest swell will build late Sunday and peak Monday, with warning level surf possible for north and west shores. Surf on south and east shores will remain small through the period.

