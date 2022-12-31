Tributes
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu

Fire extinguished in Downtown Honolulu under investigation
Fire extinguished in Downtown Honolulu under investigation
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:48 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

