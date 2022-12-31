Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:48 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 5:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
