Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (KETV, John Kinney)
By KETV staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - Three extra hours in Hawaii with the view around Christmas doesn’t sound like the worst thing, but for John Kinney and his wife, it was the start of a long trek home to Nebraska.

“We saw that we were going to be delayed and that would mean that we wouldn’t make our connection in Las Vegas,” Kinney said.

The Kinneys eventually arrived to Las Vegas late, their plane was gone, there were too many winter storms to drive a rental car, and they changed two flights already before finally finding one to St. Louis.

“We started to look at rental cars in St. Louis and there’s nothing to rent,” he said.

The couple also looked at U-Haul trucks to drive back.

“I think there was some 24- and 36-foot trucks that we could have rented, but that felt like really expensive and ridiculous,” he described.

Kinney said the two were almost out of options when they called a ride-hailing service driver to the St. Louis airport while trying to figure out what to do next.

“My wife casually joked with the Uber driver how it would be kind of funny if you could drive us to Omaha in the morning and there was a pause, and then the Uber driver said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do that,’” Kinney said.

The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It would be 1.5 cents a mile, which when we started doing the calculations right away ended up being a pretty reasonable figure,” he described.

Kinney says it ended up costing them nearly $600, but they got home and left with some pretty good conversation too.

“If the Uber driver hadn’t agreed to drive us, I don’t know that I think we’d probably still be in St. Louis,” he added.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

