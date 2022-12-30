Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman born on Christmas Day celebrated turning 102 this year

Sadie Susie Green, of South Carolina, turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. She was born in 1920. (Source: WCSC)
By Ann McGill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:22 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - As families and friends gathered for Christmas, a South Carolina woman had another special occasion to celebrate.

Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. Green was born on Dec. 25, 1920, in Ravenel.

Green currently lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek. Staff told WCSC that she grew up in Charleston and called that area home for 70 years.

The South Carolina resident has four children and 14 grandchildren.

Staff members at the assisted living facility said Green has also inspired a couple of recipes known as Sadie’s bread pudding and Sadie’s choice pound cake.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
Authorities have closed the entrance and exit of Bellows Beach due to a police investigation.
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach

Latest News

A rescue operation is underway at a home in Kailua.
Rescue operation underway at Kailua home after retaining wall reportedly collapses
Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with...
Midday Newscast: New details released after suspect arrested in killings of 4 Idaho students
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says
FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in...
Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May
HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services are responding to a home on Akiikii Place.
HFD rescue operation underway at Kailua home