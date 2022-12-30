WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022.

Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December.

Though she held no formal title, she was revered as a princess, and hailed for championing Native Hawaiian causes with her vast fortune.

Kawananakoa was 96-years-old.

Hawaii also said goodbye to a number of notable influences on Hawaiian culture, music and entertainment.

Leaving behind lasting legacies, musicians Carol Momi Bee Kahawaiola’a, Jeffrey Apaka, Laga Savea, Joseph Recca, and chanter James Ka’upena Wong will be remembered for their dedication to their craft, along with so many others.

One death that sent ripples of heartache through the hula community both in Hawaii and Japan was that of beloved Kumu Hula Uncle Johnny Lum Ho.

The mastermind behind Halaua O Ka Ua Kani Lehua, he and his dancers racked up awards at the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival with their unique flare and fun performance style.

He died in April at the age of 81. In a moving tribute unlike any other, generations of dancers came together at his celebration of life for one final performance for their kumu.

[Read more: ‘He meant so much to us’: Beloved Kumu Hula Johnny Lum Ho honored in Hilo]

Centenarian Lillian Yajima was beloved among Hawaii’s Japanese community. She was an active and dedicated community member who played a big role in the annual Cherry Blossom Festival dating back to its inaugural event.

She dedicated her life to teaching others the Japanese culture. She died in October at the age of 102.

Life was also unfortunately cut short for two young cancer patients: Cheyleia Gomes of Kahaluu, and Taiyo Kaaialii.

Gomes was just 11 when her battle against a rare brain tumor, diagnosed at DIPG, came to an end. Her journey rallied communities near and far as they cheered her on during her fight. She outlived doctor’s projections by a few months.

Meanwhile, Kaaialii was a Make-A-Wish recipient, getting his wish of a hydraulic dump truck. He was an aspiring entrepreneur who wanted to start his own heavy machinery business. He was just 19 when he died in June.

Hawaii News Now honors them, and the many others we lost in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.