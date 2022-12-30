Tributes
Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707

Those interested must be 61 years of age or older by the day of the selection event.

The selection day is scheduled for March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kapolei Hale. The public is invited to watch this free display of Hawaiian pageantry.

The Lei Court will be selected based on their lei-making abilities, hula performance, poise, personality and public speaking in English and Hawaiian. 

The selection will determine the Lei Queen/King and their princes/princesses to represent the City and County of Honolulu in an honorary capacity during select events throughout the year.

The theme for the 2023 Lei Day Celebration is Lei Kuahiwi - Mountain Lei.

The 95th Annual Lei Day Celebration will be held on May 1 at Kapiolani Park from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on the Lei Court Selection and to apply, click here.

