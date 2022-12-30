Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022,...
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.(Source: Gray Media Group, Inc.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high temperatures and humidity.

Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States.

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag in the Beetles. Owners will be notified by letter starting Feb. 17.

The Beetle air bags have a moisture-absorbing chemical that can slow the ammonium nitrate deterioration. But VW and the U.S. government reached an agreement to recall them in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Authorities have closed the entrance and exit of Bellows Beach due to a police investigation.
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
MPD: Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Kahului

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity,...
Drawing nears for $640 million Mega Millions prize
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Liliha Street.
EMS: Man seriously injured following overnight shooting in Liliha
Death toll rises in Cambodia as rescue efforts continue. (ADHOC)
More victims recovered from Cambodia casino hotel fire