Repairs ongoing for transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for Neighbor Island viewers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are still ongoing after a strong winter storm that swept the state caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some Neighbor Island viewers.

HNN’s Engineering team said transmitters on Maui and Hilo on Hawaii Island are experiencing outages and no relay signals.

Power has been reported to be out at the site on Maui as 100 mph winds and heavy rain tore through the area two weeks ago.

There is no estimate on how long it will take to restore service, but crews are hoping power will be restored by Friday.

This story will be updated.

