Recovery for Hawaii public school students could take years says superintendent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The schools superintendent says it’ll be years before Hawaii’s public school students recover academically and behaviorally from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, but said everyone is working together to move progress faster.

He cited a national report which predicts that it’ll be at least three years for recovery for elementary students and longer for secondary students. The pandemic had larger negative impacts on math compared to reading and students in schools with more poverty can expect a slower recovery.

Jahstyce Ahulau is in her senior year at Campbell High School. Hawaii News Now Now has been following her since 2019. Banquets and regular school activities are back and she says she’s bounced back after some tough pandemic years.

“It excites me to be able to say that because I never knew that this was going to be able to happen for my senior year,” she said.

But for many others, the road to academic and behavioral recovery could take years.

“Nationally, they’re saying three to five years is the general recovery as a result of the pandemic,” said Keith Hayashi, Schools Superintendent on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Hawaii Spotlight.

“That’s really tough to hear. Fortunately, they have a really strong support system at school as far as admin, teachers and all of that,” said Jaydee Rodrigues, parent and Leeward Coast resident.

The DOE is focusing efforts on middle school in its strategic plan. For the first time, 8th graders met the national reading level, but are slightly below the national level in math. Leaders are focusing on tutoring during and after school and say the social interactions are just as important.

“It’s not just the academic, but everything about the learning that happens from when they step on campus,” said Esther Kanehailua, Complex Area Superintendent for Hilo-Waiakea.

“It does take additional time and additional intervention, summer being the biggest for us with more families participating during summer programs,” she added.

As for the teacher shortage, Hayashi says there are 737 vacancies this month. That means 6 percent of the jobs are unfilled. He says the application is not mobile friendly so the DOE is working to modernize its system.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.