Public’s help sought in case of missing Hilo man last seen in area of Banyan Drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hilo man.

Officials said 53-year-old John Beitler was reported missing on Dec. 9.

Police said he was last seen in the area of Banyan Drive in Hilo.

Beitler is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-7-inches and weighs about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

