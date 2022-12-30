Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can help make sure street signs with Hawaiian names along the Leeward coast have proper diacritical markings.

The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs as part of efforts to support and revitalize the Hawaiian language.

They’re seeking public comments through Jan. 13 for the following street names:

Piliokahe Avenue

Heleakala Avenue

Lualualei Naval Road

Helelua Street

Mohihi Street

Princess Kahanu Avenue

Hakimo Road

Ka’ukama Street

Ma’ipalaoa Road

Kaukamana Street

Ma’ili’ili Road

Leihoku Street

Puhano Street

Lualualei Homestead Road

Ala ‘Akau Street

Makaha Valley Road

To provide comments on proposed spelling or to suggest an alternative spelling, email DOTPAO@hawaii.gov or call the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.