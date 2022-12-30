Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can help make sure street signs with Hawaiian names along the Leeward coast have proper diacritical markings.
The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs as part of efforts to support and revitalize the Hawaiian language.
They’re seeking public comments through Jan. 13 for the following street names:
- Piliokahe Avenue
- Heleakala Avenue
- Lualualei Naval Road
- Helelua Street
- Mohihi Street
- Princess Kahanu Avenue
- Hakimo Road
- Ka’ukama Street
- Ma’ipalaoa Road
- Kaukamana Street
- Ma’ili’ili Road
- Leihoku Street
- Puhano Street
- Lualualei Homestead Road
- Ala ‘Akau Street
- Makaha Valley Road
To provide comments on proposed spelling or to suggest an alternative spelling, email DOTPAO@hawaii.gov or call the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.
