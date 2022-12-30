Opposition rises to development consultant appointed to run land department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to manage state lands and the environment could already be in trouble as the environmental community organizes opposition.

Dawn Naomi S. Chang spent years working for developers — and some say she crossed the line especially in a high profile native burials case.

Chang owns Kuiwalu — a consulting firm that has worked years helping companies and agencies get their projects approved through state regulators.

It’s also a role that raised fears she will side against environmental and cultural protection, according to environmental rights attorney David Kimo Frankel.

“For more than a decade, she’s been paid by developers to advance their projects,” Frankel said. “Having someone like that, as the chairman of the board, land Natural Resources is a concern.”

Chang’s former clients included the University of Hawaii, helping develop the Mauna Kea management plan, and doing community engagement for the proposed Department of Defense missile defense project.

She also represented prominent developers such as the Howard Hughes Corporation and even the rail project, before state agencies she will oversee.

State ethics law does not block lobbyists or consultants from dealing with former clients before their agencies, and most conflict of interest rules only deal with current financial relationships.

University of Hawaii Public Policy Center Director Colin Moore said the laws are designed so that qualified people won’t be discouraged from entering public service.

“I think it’s a tough balance to strike because you want people who are qualified,” Moore said. “Qualified people are going to have these past entanglements, especially in a small state like ours.”

In a statement Chang said she had already taken one step to reduce potential conflict.

She said she will delegate someone else to serve on the new Maunakea Stewardship Oversight Authority as the Land Departments ex-officio member “to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

She also wrote:

Should a matter be presented to the BLNR or any board or commission that I may sit upon in my capacity as the Chair of the BLNR, I will fully disclose my previous work, confer with the Ethics Commission, and appropriately respond pursuant to the Ethics Commission advice.

Green’s office also issued a statement:

Ms. Chang and deputy nominee Laura Kaakua were recommended by the transition committee and ultimately nominated by Gov. Green because they have the skills, legal background in land use law, and experience in facilitation, community outreach and building, particularly with Native Hawaiian communities and organizations. This selection of two Native Hawaiian women, both attorneys with decades of experience, is a first for the department and we are optimistic that our partners in the legislature will support the confirmation of this excellent team.

Former Land Board Chair William Aila ― who is departing the Chair of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands Friday ― said from his experience Chang will be fair.

“I think her main strength will be she can see it from all sides,” Aila said. “Some people won’t see that as a strength. But you know, that is a strength when you’re working on tough issues that are polarizing.”

Meanwhile, Chang’s main weakness may be her role in Native Hawaiian burial cases — like Kawaiahao Church’s mishandling of Iwi Kupuna when she was the church’s consultant.

Frankel sued on behalf of descendants of remains that were displaced.

“Her advice to her client was to not do an archaeological inventory survey, which was in violation of the law, and resulted in the disturbance of hundreds of the burials,” Frankel said.

Before Kawaiahao, when Chang was a deputy attorney general, she was accused of going too easy on burial law violators.

State Sen. Lorraine Inouye will lead Chang’s confirmation hearing as chair of the Water and Land Committee. She said she found the concerns “very troubling.”

Discussing the Chang nomination, many observers cited the effort by former Gov. David Ige to appoint former Castle and Cooke lobbyist Carleton Ching to the same position in 2015.

The leading opponent to Ching, was then-senator Josh Green.

