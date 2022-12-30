Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma Sooners fall to Florida State in Cheez It Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners fell to Florida State on Thursday in the Cheez It Bowl.

Early in the second, Gabriel called his own name — running it in for six.

Despite a valiant effort, the lefty quarterback couldn’t get it done.

The Seminoles get the win in its home state, 35-to-32.

The former Mililani Trojan completed 14 of 24 pass attempts, 243 yards and a touchdown.

In Gabriel’s first season in Norman, the Sooners finished with a 6-7 record.

Reports say Thursday’s game could be Gabriel’s last time in a Sooners uniform — some think the 21-year-old senior could enter the NFL draft.

