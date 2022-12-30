Tributes
Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma Sooners fall to Florida State in Cheez It Bowl

Hawaii’s Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners fell to Florida State on Thursday in the Cheez It Bowl.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners fell to Florida State on Thursday in the Cheez It Bowl.

Early in the second, Gabriel called his own name — running it in for six.

Despite a valiant effort, the lefty quarterback couldn’t get it done.

The Seminoles get the win in its home state, 35-to-32.

The former Mililani Trojan completed 14 of 24 pass attempts, 243 yards and a touchdown.

In Gabriel’s first season in Norman, the Sooners finished with a 6-7 record.

Reports say Thursday’s game could be Gabriel’s last time in a Sooners uniform — some think the 21-year-old senior could enter the NFL draft.

