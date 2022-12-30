Tributes
Lanikai parking restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve weekend

Signs will be posted on affected streets in Kailua and Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lanikai is always crowded over New Year’s weekend with people seeking to visit family and friends or enjoy the beautiful scenery from beaches.

To help ease the pain, parking restrictions kick in at Lanikai on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.and it will continue through mid-January to help reduce traffic congestion related to construction in the area.

In the following map, the City shows which streets are affected by the restrictions.

No parking will be allowed on Makalii Place in Kailua, and on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Dec. 31.(DOT)

No parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives in Lanikai and all cross streets connecting the two main roadways.

Officials said parking on Makalii Place by Buzz’s Steak House (shown in red on the far left side of the map) will also be restricted.

Signs will be posted on affected streets in Kailua and Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.

