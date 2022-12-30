Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Kahului

Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Kahului Thursday night, MPD said.

Authorities responded to the scene near Puukani Street around 7 p.m.

Maui police have closed down a portion of Puukani Street between Puunene Avenue and Aoloa Loop for the investigation.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Police Chief Joe Logan signs the city's first concealed carry permit.
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
The state Legislature passed several new measures that will kick into gear at 12:01 a.m....
From catalytic converters to campaign spending: These new laws are taking effect Jan. 1

Latest News

The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs along the Leeward...
Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names
Illegal fireworks illuminated the sky on New Year's Eve.
Neighbor island police warn of citations, arrests for those setting off illegal fireworks
Travelers to the U.S. from China will have to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before...
New COVID-19 testing requirement further delays Chinese tourism to Hawaii
HNN In Memoriam 2022
WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on