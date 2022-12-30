Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Kahului

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Kahului Thursday night, MPD said.

Authorities responded to the scene near Puukani Street around 7 p.m.

Maui police have closed down a portion of Puukani Street between Puunene Avenue and Aoloa Loop for the investigation.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.