HPD chief to sign more concealed carry permits by end of week

Logan said the department has received about 600-applications for concealed carry permits.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:32 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan confirmed Thursday the department has received about 600 applications for concealed carry permits.

Logan added he has not yet rejected any requests and expects to approve eight more by the end of the week.

He signed off on the city’s first permit on Wednesday.

The bulk of the others are still in the middle of the approval process with criminal and mental background checks.

This comes months after the Supreme court overturned broad state restrictions on carrying firearms in public.

“As a police chief, it’s not something I thought I would have to do when I applied for this position a year and a half ago,” said Logan.

“But the Supreme Court has stated that we in Hawaii, along with six other states, will do this and so, we are there.”

He adds there is no definitive length of time for the permitting process and it largely varies on proficiency requirements.

“It could be one week, it could be two weeks, it could be a month,” Logan explained.

“We don’t have control over that. We’re asking for information, so we’re waiting for information to come back.”

Meanwhile, the mayor has proposed a rule to ban concealed firearms in schools, city buildings, public parks and city buses.

