HFD rescue operation underway at Kailua home

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rescue operation is underway at a home in Kailua on Friday, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services are responding to a home on Akiikii Place.

It’s not clear if there are any injuries.

Officials have not provided any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

