Hawaii Police Department names new acting chief weeks before Moszkowicz is sworn in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Police Department has announced that Assistant Police Chief Andrew Burian will serve as acting police chief effective Friday.

Burian is filling in until Jan. 17, when Benjamin Moszkowicz will be sworn in as the new police chief.

Moszkowicz was named as the new police chief earlier this month by the Hawaii County Police Commission.

Current Acting Chief Kenneth Bugado is retiring after 33 years of service.

Bugado served as deputy chief since January 2017, and has been acting chief since Chief Paul Ferreira retired in September 2022.

Burian will oversee the continuity of operations for administrative and line functions, as well as provide consistent performance and service delivery to the Big Island community during this transition period.

