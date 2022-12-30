Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Police Department names new acting chief weeks before Moszkowicz is sworn in

Assistant Police Chief Andrew Burian will serve as acting police chief until Jan. 17.
Assistant Police Chief Andrew Burian will serve as acting police chief until Jan. 17.(Hawaii Police Department)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Police Department has announced that Assistant Police Chief Andrew Burian will serve as acting police chief effective Friday.

Burian is filling in until Jan. 17, when Benjamin Moszkowicz will be sworn in as the new police chief.

Moszkowicz was named as the new police chief earlier this month by the Hawaii County Police Commission.

Current Acting Chief Kenneth Bugado is retiring after 33 years of service.

Bugado served as deputy chief since January 2017, and has been acting chief since Chief Paul Ferreira retired in September 2022.

Burian will oversee the continuity of operations for administrative and line functions, as well as provide consistent performance and service delivery to the Big Island community during this transition period.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Police Chief Joe Logan signs the city's first concealed carry permit.
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
The state Legislature passed several new measures that will kick into gear at 12:01 a.m....
From catalytic converters to campaign spending: These new laws are taking effect Jan. 1
Makua Beach man fights charges
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach to fight charges against him in court

Latest News

There are also a number of agencies working to keep those illegal fireworks out of the state in...
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Honolulu police and military officials responded to a possible grenade found at Bellows Beach...
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
The cancellation occurred just as they were about to board the plane.
Unraveling Your Traveling: Southwest cancelations causes bride to miss her wedding