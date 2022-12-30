Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windward Oahu residents are calling on the city to repair and reopen a Kaaawa recreational center that’s been unused for years.

They said the city parks department has failed to maintain the Swanzy Beach Park recreation building and they want permission to take it over.

The recreation building has been closed for the last five year due to staffing issues.

For some residents, the recreation building is a place of nostalgia.

“As a kid I remember going to the facility straight from elementary school,” said Kaaawa resident Thor Kamakaala. “And there were always activities for us like flag football, basketball, baseball and it really gave me the opportunity about being successful in athletics.”

Thor Kamakaala’s fond childhood memories are now replaced by a shuttered recreation building at Swanzy Park with parts covered in graffiti and homeless people using it for shelter.

“It’s dangerous,” Kamakaala said. “It’s not safe.”

He said the men’s bathroom has no door and the toilets don’t work.

Kamakaala said if the city won’t re-open the building, community members could do it themselves — but to do that, they need the keys.

He added that he’s writing a proposal for a non-profit to run the center.

“I’m super confident we can get the place cleaned up and staffed and open and exceed the city’s requirements for participation,” said Kamakaala.

Dotty-Kelly Paddock on the Koolauloa Neighborhood Board said she understands the community’s frustration.

“I was told by a city official we are invisible here in Koolauloa and we’ve tried to make ourselves more visible,” said Paddock.

The Honolulu Parks Department said it cannot give outside groups access to city facilities without a formal understanding of how it will be used.

But the department is interested in collaborating with the community and looks forward to discussing any proposals.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Kamakaala.

The parks department also said the interior of the building is in good shape and was recently used by it’s Summer Fun Program. They added that the park’s campgrounds, playground, and outdoor court are still open.

The city plans to send a crew to clean up the graffiti.

