First Alert Forecast: Light winds, rising surf to close out the year

Trade winds will make a brief return Friday, but otherwise light to moderate southeast winds are expected through the holiday weekend. Winds will be lighter for the smaller islands, as the southeast flow will be blocked by the islands of Hawaii and Maui. Conditions will remain rather dry.

Because of the light winds, we have a First Alert for more fireworks smoke lingering, especially on Oahu, for New Year’s Eve. If you have respiratory problems, plan to take precautions, like staying indoors or finding an air conditioned area.

In surf, a new west-northwest swell will bring advisory-level surf for north and west shores of most of the smaller islands, with the swell peaking Friday. A long-period and larger northwest swell is possible late Sunday into Monday that could reach high surf warning levels.

