Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds, rising surf to close out the year

Weather will continue to be mostly dry as the year ends.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will make a brief return Friday, but otherwise light to moderate southeast winds are expected through the holiday weekend. Winds will be lighter for the smaller islands, as the southeast flow will be blocked by the islands of Hawaii and Maui. Conditions will remain rather dry.

Because of the light winds, we have a First Alert for more fireworks smoke lingering, especially on Oahu, for New Year’s Eve. If you have respiratory problems, plan to take precautions, like staying indoors or finding an air conditioned area.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a new west-northwest swell will bring advisory-level surf for north and west shores of most of the smaller islands, with the swell peaking Friday. A long-period and larger northwest swell is possible late Sunday into Monday that could reach high surf warning levels.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Police Chief Joe Logan signs the city's first concealed carry permit.
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
The state Legislature passed several new measures that will kick into gear at 12:01 a.m....
From catalytic converters to campaign spending: These new laws are taking effect Jan. 1

Latest News

Weather will continue to be mostly dry as the year ends.
Light winds to dominate the forecast
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend