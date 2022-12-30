Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to linger into the New Year

First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through New Year's
First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through New Year's(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure ridge positioned just north of the Hawaiian Islands will be weakened by two passing cold fronts over the next seven days. Expect mostly light to moderate winds with shifting background wind directions from east to southeast into early next week as the pressure pattern changes north of the state. A ridge aloft will limit shower potential as dry and stable trends continue into early next week.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for north and west facing shores. Surf is expected to continue to build Friday. A long-period and larger northwest swell is expected to reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. This looks to be a warning level surf event.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Authorities have closed the entrance and exit of Bellows Beach due to a police investigation.
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
MPD: Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Kahului

Latest News

Weather will continue to be mostly dry as the year ends.
Light winds to dominate the forecast
Weather will continue to be mostly dry as the year ends.
First Alert Forecast: Light winds, rising surf to close out the year
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022