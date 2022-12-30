First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to linger into the New Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure ridge positioned just north of the Hawaiian Islands will be weakened by two passing cold fronts over the next seven days. Expect mostly light to moderate winds with shifting background wind directions from east to southeast into early next week as the pressure pattern changes north of the state. A ridge aloft will limit shower potential as dry and stable trends continue into early next week.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for north and west facing shores. Surf is expected to continue to build Friday. A long-period and larger northwest swell is expected to reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. This looks to be a warning level surf event.

