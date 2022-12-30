Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m.

Officials said firefighters determined the structure to be an abandoned home due to the exterior windows that were boarded up.

No injuries were reported.

HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

