Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

EMS: Man seriously injured following overnight shooting in Liliha

Your top local headlines for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early-30s was apparently shot overnight in Liliha, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics said he apparently sustained a gun shot wound to his lower body.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Liliha Street.

EMS treated and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police said they are trying to investigate the incident, but the victim is being uncooperative.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Authorities have closed the entrance and exit of Bellows Beach due to a police investigation.
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
MPD: Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Kahului

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
Friday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to linger into the New Year
First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through New Year's
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to linger into the New Year
‘It’s not safe’: Frustrations grow as Kaaawa recreation building goes unused for years
Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years