EMS: Man seriously injured following overnight shooting in Liliha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early-30s was apparently shot overnight in Liliha, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics said he apparently sustained a gun shot wound to his lower body.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Liliha Street.

EMS treated and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police said they are trying to investigate the incident, but the victim is being uncooperative.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.