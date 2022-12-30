DOT confirms training pits at HNL and Kahului airports contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday that soil and groundwater at Honolulu’s Airport is contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. The contamination of PFAS chemicals was found at a former training pit where toxic firefighting foam (AFFF) was used. State firefighters stopped training with AFFF in 2021.

The DOT says there is no public access to this contaminated area. Hawaii News Now has asked how large the contaminated area is and specifically where it is.

The DOT issued a correction to its earlier statements Wednesday which only confirmed contamination in the soil and groundwater beneath a firefighting training pit at Kahului airport. Health officials report the Maui contamination is significantly above action levels, but drinking water is not impacted.

The DOH environmental action level for PFOS is .025 parts-per-million. The highest concentration of PFOS identified in soil at the Kahului site was .8 parts-per-million.

Five PFAS compounds (PFOS, PFHxA, PFHxS, PFHpS, and PFOSA) were identified in groundwater beneath the fire training pit. The DOH environmental action level for PFOS in groundwater is 1.1 parts-per billion. The highest concentration of PFOS found in the groundwater was 1,600 parts-per-billion.

“The groundwater at the fire training area is not a source of drinking water and will not impact a source of drinking water. Several monitoring wells have been installed to monitor potential impact in the area,” said Brooks Baehr, Department of Health spokesperson.

Baehr says adverse health effects from PFAS is still being gathered through scientific studies and much is unknown.

“There is evidence that high exposure to PFOA and PFOS through drinking water contaminated with these chemicals can cause reproductive, developmental, liver, kidney, and immunological problems in laboratory animals. Human studies have shown problems with cholesterol levels, the immune system, thyroid gland function, and decreased weight at birth,” he added.

The DOT says test results from Kona and Hilo airports are still pending. Lihue Airports suspected area will be tested in the coming months.

