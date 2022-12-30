Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Dollar General cashier critically shot during armed robbery, authorities say

Deputies in Mississippi say a Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed...
Deputies in Mississippi say a Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed robbery.(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store where an employee was critically injured.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a man disguised as a utility worker entered the store Thursday night and told a clerk and at least one customer to clear the building, claiming there was a reported gas leak.

Authorities said the suspect then got into a scuffle with the clerk over the cash drawer. The armed thief ended up taking out a gun and shooting the worker in the chest.

The sheriff’s office said the clerk was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected shooter.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The Ke Nui beach house with the concrete berm removed
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
Authorities have closed the entrance and exit of Bellows Beach due to a police investigation.
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach

Latest News

SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at an abandoned home in Nanakuli.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
LIVE: Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through New Year's
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to linger into the New Year
Investigation underway following apparent officer-involved shooting in Kahului
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului