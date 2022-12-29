Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

CNN's Matthew Chance reflects on what it’s been like to cover Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the ground. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:05 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defense systems were activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack. Sounds of explosions were heard in the city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some incoming Russian missiles were intercepted.

The governor of southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv province, Vitaliy Kim, said five missiles were shot down over the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military’s command North said two were downed over the Sumy region, located on the border with Russia in the country’s northeast.

The Kyiv regional administration said fragments from a downed Russian missile damaged a private building in the Darnytskyi district and a car parked nearby.

Thursday’s attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October, causing widespread blackouts and power rationing.

After earlier attacks, the Ukrainian military reported shooting down incoming Russian missiles and explosive drones, but some still reached their targets, increasing the suffering of the population amid freezing temperatures.

As the latest wave of Russian strikes began Thursday, authorities in the Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions said they switched off electricity to minimize the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they were hit.

Earlier this month, the United States agreed to give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country’s defense. The U.S. and other allies also pledged to provide energy-related equipment to help Ukraine withstand the attacks on its infrastructure.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
For the first time in over a decade, electricity prices may increase on Kauai
For the first time in over a decade, electricity prices may increase on Kauai
The 9.42 percent increase is expected to raise the average consumer's monthly bill by $19.
For the first time in over a decade, electricity prices may increase on Kauai
Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way