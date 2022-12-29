‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach to fight charges against him in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A west side man accused of harassing beachgoers made his second appearance in court on Thursday.

Just a few hours later, he was posted back at Makua Beach.

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”

Officials said Souza was charged with harassment and terroristic threatening for the way he’s been treating outsiders.

“Nothing will make me go home,” said Souza.

Souza told Hawaii News Now that as a Native Hawaiian, he believes it his kuleana to protect the area from becoming inundated with tourists.

He added that he will still continue to sleep in his car to act as a “steward of the land.”

Souza claims that beachgoers are breaking commercial activity rules and getting too close to dolphins.

“I will continue to go to court because I’m going to fight it,” said Souza. “Nothing will make me go home. Not even money.”

Officials said they sent field officers to look into Souza’s complaints but didn’t find enough evidence to make a case.

State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro said residents are still angry he’s being allowed to post up in front of the beach.

“Many of us understand where he’s coming from,” said Shimabukuro. “There is so much injustice that has been done to Native Hawaiians and there are a lot of concerns about Makua Beach.”

“On the other hand, no one should be feeling harassed or that they cant be going to a public beach,” Shimabukuro added.

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear who has jurisdiction of that area.

According to HPD, Souza is on state land. But the Department of Land and Natural Resources said he’s on the shoulder of Farrington Highway so the Department of Transportation may be responsible for removing him.

The transportation department has not returned our request for comment.

Souza’s next court appearance is set for Jan 8. He can decide if he wants a trial by jury or by judge.

