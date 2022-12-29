Tributes
Severe weather causes man to miss heart transplant

An Alaska man says he was finally going to get a heart transplant, but a storm meant the heart had to go to someone else. (Credit: KING via CNN Newsource)
By KING Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:58 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KING) - The massive winter storm that slammed most of the continental U.S. caused a travel nightmare for people across the nation.

The wave of airline cancellations caused thousands of missed flights and countless missed family gatherings over the holiday weekend, but one man missed a chance on a new lease on life.

He needed to get to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant but wasn’t able to.

“It’s scary because your body says, ‘Let’s go, let’s go,’ and your heart says ‘no,” Patrick Holland said.

Holland, battling congestive heart failure, was put on the active transplant list three weeks ago.

“I can’t wait for the day when I get the transplant and I can enjoy life again,” he said.

He got a call Dec. 22 from UW Heart Institute that a heart for him was becoming available.

He had a rush of emotions, from sad for the person who is losing their life to scared.

“I moved on from scary to excited to the possibility of getting 10, 20 years, maybe even 30 years,” Holland said.

Holland says doctors in Seattle gave him an 8-hour window to get to the hospital, and he booked the next flight.

When he got to the airport, his overnight flight was canceled.

Alaska Airlines heard his story and put him on the next one but after 4 hours in the air, he heard an unexpected announcement.

“I heard the pilots say, ‘welcome to Anchorage,’” he said.

The flight had to be rerouted because of the ice storm grounding all flights at the airport in Seattle.

After three canceled flights in Anchorage, the window for a new heart closed.

“I think I cried more that day than I have in my life, and exerted every emotion that I’ve never had. To get out of that funk, I immediately said, ‘Thank God, there’s going to be a family that is saving someone’s dad, saving someone’s brother, saving someone’s, someone’s uncle, you know,’”

Holland is a father of seven. His children range from ages 3 to 36, and for them he is hopeful.

“I’ve had an amazing 17 years with a wife, and my kids and to be able to watch the next to graduate would be just phenomenal. I mean, it’d be a miracle, really tell the truth, it’ll be a miracle,” he said.

Holland says he will return to Seattle in a couple of weeks and stay so that he does not miss out on another chance for a new heart.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

