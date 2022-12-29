Tributes
Search suspended for California man who went missing off Kauai on Christmas Day

Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.
Coast Guard crews search for the swimmer after he went missing Christmas day.(County of Kauai)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a California man who went missing off Kauai has been suspended.

Officials said Prakash Shroff, 56, is being reported as Kauai’s 12th drowning of the year.

Shroff went missing on Christmas Day while swimming off Anini Beach.

Witnesses say he and two other family members became distressed in the water.

His family members made it back to shore safely with the help of bystanders, but Shroff could not be found.

First responders searched for the man on the water, in the air and by land.

“Our hearts go out to Prakash’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said KPD Investigative Services Bureau Capt. Paul Applegate, in a news release. “We appreciate all agencies and everyone involved in our attempt to locate Prakash. We also thank the Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas for allowing our rescuers access to their property during the search.”

This story may be updated.

