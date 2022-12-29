Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot playing poker on Las Vegas Strip(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.

According to the company, the winning hand was a five-card straight flush.

A retired teacher, Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and enjoy retirement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Messy dispute forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 29, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 29, 2022)
EMS said she was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and was transported in serious...
51-year-old woman seriously injured after struck by vehicle near Punchbowl
Multiple agencies worked to free a turtle stuck between boulders on Kauai.
Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions expected through the weekend