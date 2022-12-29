Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
According to the company, the winning hand was a five-card straight flush.
A retired teacher, Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and enjoy retirement.
