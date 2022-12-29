Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Argument forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
Kaiser mental health workers spend holidays walking picket lines as strike continues into 4th...
Kaiser mental health workers spend holidays walking picket lines as strike continues into 4th month
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
Soil testing showed no action level contamination at Honolulu Airport's former fire training pit.
DOT: Soil, groundwater at Kahului Airport training pit contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
Riding the momentum of Diamond Head Classic title, Hawaii begins Big West play