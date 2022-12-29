Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way

-- The military says an investigation into the cause of the toxic firefighting foam spill in November is nearly done -- but questions still remain.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was injured Wednesday when he had to dive out of the way of an incoming vehicle that was driven by a car theft suspect, authorities said.

The officer’s condition was not immediately released.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. when a Crime Reduction Unit found a stolen car at Waianae District Park.

Police was a 21-year-old man was in the driver’s seat and “intentionally drove the vehicle toward one of the CRU officers” when they tried to stop him, a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson said.

The suspect was arrested for attempted murder, car theft, resisting arrest and a contempt warrant.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Argument forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Baggage waits to be claimed at the Southwest Airlines baggage claim Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at...
Midday Newscast: Feds investigating Southwest over avalanche of cancelations
Wednesday's Midday News cast: 'This is Now'
Wednesday's Midday News cast: 'This is Now'
Tagovailoa under concussion protocol again after experiencing symptoms
Tagovailoa under concussion protocol again after experiencing symptoms
DC Update: Another big decision from the US Supreme Court
DC Update: Another big decision from the US Supreme Court