Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was injured Wednesday when he had to dive out of the way of an incoming vehicle that was driven by a car theft suspect, authorities said.

The officer’s condition was not immediately released.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. when a Crime Reduction Unit found a stolen car at Waianae District Park.

Police was a 21-year-old man was in the driver’s seat and “intentionally drove the vehicle toward one of the CRU officers” when they tried to stop him, a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson said.

The suspect was arrested for attempted murder, car theft, resisting arrest and a contempt warrant.

