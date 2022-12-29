Police investigation closes entrance, exit to Bellows Beach
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:26 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have closed the entrance and exit of Bellows Beach due to a police investigation Thursday morning.
Honolulu police said they are responding to a suspicious circumstance.
Officials said the call came in around 7:50 a.m.
The military is also responding to the scene.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
