Police investigation closes entrance, exit to Bellows Beach

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:26 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have closed the entrance and exit of Bellows Beach due to a police investigation Thursday morning.

Honolulu police said they are responding to a suspicious circumstance.

Officials said the call came in around 7:50 a.m.

The military is also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

