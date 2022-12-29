Multiple agencies work to free honu trapped between boulders on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple wildlife agencies and even the fire department were called to Nawiliwili Harbor on Kauai after reports of a turtle trapped between large boulders.

Some beachgoers were in the area when they spotted the turtle stuck under rocks along the harbor’s jetty.

“So we spent at least three hours kind of like loosening rocks because she was wedged between a giant boulder and like the rock wall itself,” said Samantha Sasan, a good Samaritan.

“The rocks that she was wedged between, the firefighter actually came down and said it’s easily over 1,000 pounds.”

They all ended up waiting until high tide Wednesday morning to get the turtle out.

Incredibly, the turtle swam away without any injuries.

If you see any marine animal in distress, call the Hawaii Marine Animal Response 24-hour hotline at (888) 256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.