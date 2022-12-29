Kauai police ask for help in finding missing Washington State woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai PoliceDepartment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Washington State woman.

Police said Jessica Rose Lucero, 36, was last seen in the Princeville area on Dec. 22.

She was wearing a long white coat, brown pants and blue sneakers along with a brown purse.

Lucero is described as 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.