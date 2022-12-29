Kauai police ask for help in finding missing Washington State woman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:54 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai PoliceDepartment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Washington State woman.
Police said Jessica Rose Lucero, 36, was last seen in the Princeville area on Dec. 22.
She was wearing a long white coat, brown pants and blue sneakers along with a brown purse.
Lucero is described as 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts are urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.
