Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kauai police ask for help in finding missing Washington State woman

Kauai police seek help in finding missing Washington State woman
Kauai police seek help in finding missing Washington State woman(KPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:54 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai PoliceDepartment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Washington State woman.

Police said Jessica Rose Lucero, 36, was last seen in the Princeville area on Dec. 22.

She was wearing a long white coat, brown pants and blue sneakers along with a brown purse.

Lucero is described as 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-flight fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL
Argument forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
After a week of travel disruptions because of the winter storm on the mainland and several more...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
Honolulu Police Department
Police: 17-year-old suspect fired round during Waikiki robbery
Southwest meltdown extends to Honolulu with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
Authorities said the male passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
HPD: Elderly man killed in guardrail crash near Hanauma Bay was not wearing seatbelt

Latest News

Firefighters rushed to the “Tropicana Manor Condominum” on Ala Lilikoi Street around 11:40 a.m.
4 displaced after two-alarm blaze rips through Salt Lake apartment
Makua Beach man fights charges
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach to fight charges against him in court
Soil testing showed no action level contamination at Honolulu Airport's former fire training pit.
DOT: Soil, groundwater at Maui airport pit contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls